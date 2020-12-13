Shahveer Jafry, fiancée Ayesha Beig enjoy Qawali event as engaged couple Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Shaveer Jafry and fiancée Ayesha Beig enjoyed Qawali night to celebrate engagement

On Wednesday, Shaveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig got engaged and soon became talk of the town. To celebrate their engagement, they held a Qawali night and both rocked the color-coordinated ensembles.

The Pakistani-Canadian youtuber and Beig were seen cutting a beautiful cake together in the pictures. Jafry donned a maroon kurta with an orange-pink shawl. On the other hand, Ayesha looked absolutely stunning in red embroidered attire. She also wore golden purse with golden colored earrings along with a red rose in her hair.

Ayesha kept her hair open and looked exquisite as she had red lip color on. Moreover, both the engagement ceremony and the qawali event were held in Lahore and the couple close family members and friends.

Shahveer also shared an adorable video on his Instagram story with fiancée from the qawali night.







