Neha Kakkar warns Rohanpreet Singhs ex from calling him: Watch Video

Lip syncing to Rohanpreet's new single Ex Calling, Neha Kakkar jokingly played the role of an aggressive wife

Neha Kakkar is not sharing her husband with anybody.

In a hilarious Instagram post this Monday, Neha Kakkar warned Rohanpreet Singh's ex not to call him.

“#ExCalling? Acha?? Kar tu call phir bataati hoon (Really? Try calling him and I will show you what I am capable of)!!!! Hehehe.. rohanpreetsingh I LOVE This song! #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt,” she captioned.



Lip syncing to Rohanpreet's new single Ex Calling, Neha Kakkar jokingly played the role of an aggressive wife.







Hubby Rohanpreet then played along and assured his bride she had nothing to worry about.

"Koi ni Koi ni Koi ni Gussa Ni Karna (Please don't get angry).. You Love This Song nd I Love YOU Ji!!" he wrote in the comments.



In an earlier interview, Neha Kakkar actually admitted to making Singh block his ex-girlfriend and the song is thus narrating the story of the very same incident.