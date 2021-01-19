Sana Khan thanks husband Anas Saiyad for always pushing her to do good Web Desk | January 19, 2021 'It doesn’t matter tht peopl don’t notice the good that you do,' says Khan

Sana Khan couldn't have asked for more in life.

The former Bollywood actress, who left the industry for the sake of reconnecting with Allah, never fails to laud her husband for driving her towards the right path.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Sana Khan penned down a sweet note for her husband, praising him for all the positivity he brings in her life.

“It doesn’t matter tht peopl don’t notice the good that you do. What matters is tht Allah notices it. Thank you anas_saiyad20 for always pushing me towards good no matter what the situation or reactions are. #sanakhan #sanaanas #alhamdulillah #lifeisbeautiful #subhanallah #positivethinking,” she wrote.



Khan also attached a thread of photos of herself, wearing a beige outfit.





Sana married Mufti Anas Saiyad in late 2020 for the 'sake of Allah' and is a happy bride ever since.