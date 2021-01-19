Sania Saeed and Hadiqa Kiani flaunt their melodious vocals on set Web Desk | January 19, 2021 Sania Saeed and Hadiqa Kiani sings on the sets of drama serial 'Raqeeb Se'

Pakistan’s talented singer Hadiqa Kiani is all set to mark her TV debut with the upcoming drama serial Raqeeb Se. The singer has recently shared an impromptu video of her singing a duet with her co-star and renowned Pakistani actress Sania Saeed.

The Udaari famed singer turned to her Twitter handle and shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video in which, she can be seen jamming with her fellow actress.

She wrote, "While on set for Raqeeb Se, the legendary Sania Saeed and I had an impromptu singing session.” The duo were singing Nasir Kazmi’s poetry in the video.

She also added, "Such a genuine and beautiful soul, it has truly been an honour filming with her and the whole team these past few months."

Kiani will be seen working alongside famous veteran actors of the industry including Nauman Ejaz and Sania Saeed. The upcoming project will also have young stars like Iqra Aziz and Faryal Mehmood in the lead roles.





The Hona Tha Pyar singer composed the OST of Raqeeb Seherself and the lyrics have been written by her mother Khawar Kiani.