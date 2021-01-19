Humaima Malick holds a fast food chain accountable for her upset stomach Web Desk | January 19, 2021 Humaima Malick shares her terrible health experience after having meal from Mc Donalds

Pakistani actress Humaima Malick recently shared her experience of falling sick after having a meal from a popular fast food chain. She said that she and her nieces had food poisoning after eating burgers from the outlet.

The Bol actress has sworn never to have food from the famous restaurant again.

Malick, who was last seen on screen in actor Shaan Shahid’s project Arth- The Destination turned to her Instagram Stories to speak about her health condition.

She wrote: “It’s been two days my stomach is cursing me. You guys give old bad food to people. This is the third time this happened to me and my nieces.”

Adding to that she also said that she has been dealing with vomiting and terrible stomach cramps. “I’m not eating your chicken uncle Donald any more,” she said.

Having a successful career in the industry, Malick has been out of the screen in recent years. She will be seen next in The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Gohar Rasheed.

Earlier, the release of the mega-budgeted film had been halted due to censorship policy. However, later the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed its release.