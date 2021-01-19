Mahira Khan gears up for return to small screen Web Desk | January 19, 2021 Mahira Khan would soon be making a comeback on small screen

Recently, Mahira Khan talked about her experience after testing positive for coronavirus and her upcoming projects with Ahmad Ali Butt as they were part of a local channel’s celebration.

The Humsafar star told Ahmad, “I had it really bad. My brother and some of my friends are okay now but I had some bad symptoms. Alhamdulillah, I'm out of it now”.

Khan revealed, “This year, I will come back to dramas”.

"It has truly been magical. Humsafar is just what it is and is the reason why I continue to get so much love in personal life and career. This year, it will be 10 years to the show and that's how long my journey has been as an actor,” she continued.

The 36-year-old also talked about being low on energy while on shoot, she stated “It happens quite a bit. It happened with Bin Roye as well. We were, I think, shooting in extreme conditions”.

“Recently, it happened with Superstar. When I'm completely done, and throwing a tantrum over something, I'm put in my place by my producers. It's nothing awful. But I'm just reminded of how people I am working with are just as passionate about everything as I am,” she added.

While talking about co-stars, Mahira said: “I think I've been very lucky. I have had some amazing co-actors. How can I name one! But if I do have to name one, I think I would have to say that I have really enjoyed working with Humayun. And of course, Fawad”.











