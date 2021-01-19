Saif Ali Khan gets security after ‘Tandav sparks outrage in India Web Desk | January 19, 2021 BJP demands ban on Saif Ali Khan starrer web series ‘Tandav’

Police security provided to Saif Ali Khan after ‘Tandav’ sparks outrage in India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan-starrer Amazon Prime series Tandav has been receiving backlash and threats from ruling Hindu nationalist party for allegedly portraying anti-Hindu elements.

Saif have been given extra security from the police amid the critical situation of protests against his web series. The Sacred Games actor is currently been busy moving apartments with his family. Police and security men have been deployed surrounding his house to ensure the safety.





The controversy and outrage against the series was sparked after a local official from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a police complaint against Amazon Prime’s latest web series. The complaint allegedly said that the makers of the series have insulted Hindu gods and goddesses.

As per Bollywood Hungama, several BJP leaders have called to ban the show saying that the show hurts Hindu’s religious sentiments.

BJP Member of Parliament Manoj Kotak, tweeted the letter he sent to India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday. He accused the makers of Tandav for deliberately mocking Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments.

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial political drama also features Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Sarah-Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan, Kritika Kamra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Dino Morea in lead roles.