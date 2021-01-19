Tiger Shroff wants to play Spider Man on the big screens Web Desk | January 19, 2021 Tiger Shroff expresses his wish to play Spider Man on big screen in latest #AskTiger session on Twitter

Bollywood’s action hero Tiger Shroff is one of the most beloved and popular actors in the industry. The star has recently held an #Ask Tiger session with fans on Twitter on Monday.

The actor who took the industry by storm with his successful debut film Heropanti took a moment to interact with his fans on social media. Tiger managed to answer a few interesting questions asked by his fans.

Answering one question, the WAR star, 30, revealed his wish to play a famous Marvel hero for big screen. Tiger said, "I wanna be Spiderman" followed by an awestruck emoji.

Amid his busy schedules, the Baaghi 3 actor answered some interesting questions asked by his fans. The actor was also asked that what is the best thing he loves about Bollywood super Shah Rukh Khan, to which he replied, “Putting aside the fact that he’s one of the biggest stars in the world, iamsrk sir def seems like one of the best fathers in the world!”

On the work front, Tiger is busy working for his upcoming project Heropanti 2.