Reema Khan receives COVID vaccine Web Desk | January 19, 2021 Actress Reema Khan got coronavirus vaccine in United States

On Tuesday, Pakistani actress Reema Khan took to Instagram and shared a video with her followers in which she can be seen getting COVID-19 vaccine.

Alongside the short clip Reema wrote a caption that read as “Finally Got the First #covid19 vaccine dose”.

Khan was also asked how she was feeling to which she responded and said: “I’m fine”.

Actor Imran Abbas also praised her for getting the vaccine. His comment on her post read, “You are the first and pioneer in so many ways..Stay safe, healthy and gorgeous!!!”





Khan and her husband Dr. Tariq Shahab live in Washington DC along with their son Ali Shahab. Both the mother and son were unable to travel to US due to lockdown and got stuck in Pakistan but as soon as flights resumed they went to US in August.