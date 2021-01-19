FIR lodged against Amazon Prime series Mirzapur for insulting religious sentiments Web Desk | January 19, 2021 FIR lodged against Amazon Prime series 'Mirzapur' for insulting religious sentiments

The First-Information-Report (FIR) has been filed against the makers and producers of famous OTT series Mirzapur for false portrayal of Indian state Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant has allegedly said that the Amazon Prime show has hurts religious sentiments, promotes social enmity, showcases abusive content and presents illicit relationships on the screen.

The Indian Express reported that the FIR has been registered against producers of the show, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya for insulting religious beliefs.

The report further added that Mirzapur Dehat SHO Vijay Kumar has said that without giving a detailed example the complainant has alleged that the show has hurt his religious sentiments and has presented the image of Mirzapur city in bad light.

The second season of Mirzapur had premiered on Amazon Prime in October 2020. The show has been popular among audience for its story that revolves around a local don his criminal empire. The cast of show includes, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Duggal and Isha Talwar in lead roles.