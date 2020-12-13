Ayeza Khan wishes fans ‘Good Morning with stunning photo Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Ayeza Khan looked gorgeous in latest Instagram photo as she flaunted her natural beauty

Ayeza Khan wishes fans ‘Good Morning' with stunning photo

Ayeza Khan took to Instagram to share exquisite picture of herself in a blue sweater with her 7.6 million followers. She wished everyone ‘Good Morning’ as she showed off her perfect skin in the snap.

The 29-year-old actress also wrote lyrics from Lady Gaga’s song Million Reasons as her caption that read as “I've got a hundred million reasons to walk away

But, baby, I just need one good one to stay

good morning”.





In the picture, Khan can be seen posing as she looked up at the sky, wearing turtleneck light blue sweater and tied her hair into a tight bun.

Ayeza’s skin glowed and looked flawless and she was not wearing any jewelry except for small earrings.

Fans couldn’t help but praise her on her beauty in the comments under her post.