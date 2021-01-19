‘Churails makes it to Film Companions 2020 list of ‘best content Web Desk | January 19, 2021 ‘Churails’ has been included in the list of best content of 2020 by Film Companion

‘Churails’ makes it to Film Companion’s 2020 list of ‘best content’

Pakistani web series titled Churails by Asim Abbasi is being praised by both international and local audiences. Moreover, Churails has made it to the best content list of 2020 by Film Companion.

The exclusive list is compiled by around 15 journalists and critics and it includes shows and movies which had the best content.

However, Churails has been deemed as a risky project as it shows women in strong roles. It is among the few Pakistani web series that has been streamed on Zee5. Furthermore, it stars Nimra Bucha, Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano and Yasra Rizvi.

The web series also received a lot of backlash from Pakistani viewers as they thought it was not appropriate for the country’s culture. Nonetheless, the show still got praised by many and managed to overcome the issues.