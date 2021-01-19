Nauman Ijaz, wife Rabia Nauman celebrate 26th wedding anniversary Web Desk | January 19, 2021 Nauman Ijaz and wife Rabia Nauman celebrated their wedding anniversary, shared sweet photos

Nauman Ijaz, wife Rabia Nauman celebrate 26th wedding anniversary

Recently, the Pakistani actor Nauman Ijaz and his wife Rabia Nauman celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. The couple took to Instagram and wished each other.

Ijaz shared adorable photo with Rabia and wrote a heartwarming caption alongside that read as “Thanks for completing me,my strength my weakness,my universe Happy anniversary”.





Whereas, Rabia also shared a picture and captioned the post as “Thankyou for always making me feel loved You are my strength my pride. Happy 26years”.





Earlier, Nauman sparked outrage on social media as his clip from interview with Iffat Omar went viral in which he said he is an amazing actor as he can cheat and his wife wouldn’t know.

The social media users debated whether the actor meant what he said or was he just joking about it.