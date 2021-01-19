Princess Dianas former secretary tells why Prince Harry, Meghan Markles ‘Archewell will fail Web Desk | January 19, 2021 Former chief of Staff of Princess Diana said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Archewell’ could fail

Recently, Late Princess Diana’s former private secretary, Patrick Jephson appeared in a virtual conference organized by public affairs agency which is based in the US. He discussed about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s brand and said it will fail if they don’t follow royal model of ‘personal sacrifice and public service’.

Jephson stated: “If it departs very much from that great tradition of personal sacrifice and public service that defines the monarchy brand then I don’t believe it will succeed”.

“One could argue that, at it's best, membership of the Royal Family gives you access to the most extraordinary and powerful brand in the world,” he continued.

“To voluntarily divest yourselves of all those advantages in pursuit of something else is very daring - and we don't even know what that something else is,” he added.