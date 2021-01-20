Priyanka Chopra celebrates Indias massive cricket win against Australia Web Desk | January 20, 2021 'Despite all the odds and injuries, the young team stormed,' says Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra celebrates India's massive cricket win against Australia: 'Dil khush kardiya aaj'

Priyanka Chopra is a proud Indian.



After India’s record-breaking victory against Australia in Test series held at Gabba Stadium, many Bollywood celebrities reacted to the news on their social media and congratulated the Indian cricket team on their success.

Amongst them was also the Dil Dhadakne Do actress who took to her Instagram Stories and celebrated India’s victory with a bang. Sharing clips from the match, Priyanka wrote:

“Wohoooo #TeamIndia…what an incredible victory. Dil khush kar diya aaj! indiancricketteam.”

Praising Rishabh Pant for his commendable performance, Priyanka wrote: “Despite all the odds and injuries, the young team stormed the #Gaba and retained the #BorderGavaskarTrophy. What an innings rishabpant. Just the kind of good news we needed. #TeamIndia.”

















































For the unversed, this is the first time in 32 years that that Australian cricket team has lost a test series in Gabba Stadium so the win naturally is a great achievement for all of India.