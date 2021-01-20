Kareena Kapoor hails cousin Armaan Jains truffle daal amid pregnancy Web Desk | January 20, 2021 Arman Jain's treat sent Kareena through a 'food coma'

Kareena Kapoor hails cousin Armaan Jain's 'Truffle daal' amid pregnancy

Cousin Armaan Jain is helping Kareena Kapoor satisfy her pregnancy cravings.

In a recent Instagram Story on Tuesday, mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor thanked brother Armaan for sending her a tray full of food and delicacies.

"Food coma," she wrote on the picture.

Taimur’s mommy also gave a special mention to the truffle daal amongst kebabs and rice.

















































Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple has recently moved into a new home to make space for the younger one.