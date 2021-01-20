Inside Varun Dhawans not-over-the-top wedding outfit Web Desk | January 20, 2021 'I think it will be very understated,' reveals stylist

In a recent interview with the Coolie No.1’s stylist, Akshay Tyagi, Times of India has managed to get some hints as to what will the actor wear on his wedding.

According to Tyagi, Varun will not go for anything over-the-top as the wedding is a really private gather.

"I don't know but I’m sure it won’t be anything over-the-top, but rather something that's simple and subtle. As they plan to have a private ceremony, I think it will be very understated. But he is so unexpected, it can also be a suit!" When asked what should Varun ideally choose for his big day, Tyagi added, "Something easy-going, like a classic piece from Kunal Rawal, will be the best."

Varun Dhawan is set to marry Natasha Dalal later in January. The couple has booked a hotel in Alibaug for an up-close ceremony.