Imran Abbas treats fans with his cover of Indian track Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Imran Abbas surprised fans by covering old Indian song ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi’

On Friday, Imran Abbas took to Instagram to share a video of himself singing Indian song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi. He stunned his fans with making a beautiful cover of the song.

Many fans got nostalgic after hearing such an old song. Originally the track from film Masoom which was released in the year 1983 was written by Anup Ghoshal.

The 38-year-old actor reminded everyone that he just does not have one talent, but he’s multi-talented. He wrote a caption alongside the video that read as “TUJH SE NARAZ NAHI

Another jamming session with shanyhaider".





The first time Abbas publicly sang was at LSA in the year 2017. However, many other artist have made rendition of the same song but fans were surprised as they were not expecting Abbas to cover the song.