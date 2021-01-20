When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauris family: Iska naam hum Ayesha kardenge Web Desk | January 20, 2021 'Gauri, chalo, burkha pehno. Namaz padhte hai, chalo,' SRK joked

When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri's family: 'Iska naam hum Ayesha kardenge'

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's love story is one of a kind.

Both fought against all odds, married despite their religious differences.

In an old interview with Farida Jalal, SRK revealed he once pranked Gauri's family and told them she will convert to Islam.

On their wedding reception, Shah Rukh told Gauri to offer namaz with him." Gauri, chalo, burkha pehno. Namaz padhte hai, chalo (Gauri, wear your burkha. Let us go and read the Namaz)," SRK astonished Gauri's family.

"Dekhiye, yeh toh burkhe mein rahegi aaj ke baad. Aaj ke baad yeh ghar se bahar nahi niklegi. Iska naam hum Ayesha kar denge (See, she will only be wearing a burkha from now on. She will not step out of the house. Her name will be changed to Ayesha)," he jokingly continued.



Although the couple comes from two different religious backgrounds, they still respect each other's choices and do not force the other to adapt to the other's beliefs.

Talking to Karan Johar in 2005, Gauri said:

"I respect Shah Rukh's religion but that doesn't mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don't believe in that. I think everyone is an individual and should follow their religion. But obviously, there should be no disrespect. Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion."

