Ayesha Omars birthday surprise for mom will make you cry happy tears Web Desk | January 20, 2021 Ayesha Omar flew to Lahore to surprise mother on birthday and penned a heartwarming note as well

On Tuesday night, Pakistani actress, Ayesha Omar took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with her mom.

Ayesha revealed she flew to Lahore to surprise mother on her birthday.

The 39-year-old star’s cute surprise for her mother will surely make anyone cry.

Moreover, she wrote an emotional birthday wish in the caption that read as “Happy birthday to my one and only. My beautiful mama. My super-hero. My everything”.

“I’m nothing without you and your prayers. I hope I can do you proud as long as I live. Every time I pray, my dua after Namaz is the same. For Allah to always bless you with good health, happiness and peace. That’s all that matters” Bulbulay star continued.





Ayesha disclosed what she did for her mom on birthday and wrote “Decided to surprise mama and flew into Lahore for a night. Best decision. The Fog was kind enough to stay away for my flights. aziomar joining us from Denmark. Bestie natashadaultana always there with her arms, house and heart open”.