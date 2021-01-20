Faysal Quraishi, wife Sana Faysal celebrate 1st birthday of son Farmaan Web Desk | January 20, 2021 Faysal Quraishi, wife Sana Faysal had a ‘simple and desi’ celebration of son Farmaan’s 1st birthday

On Tuesday, Pakistani actor, Faysal Quraishi took to Instagram and wished his son Farmaan a happy first birthday.

Faysal and his wife Sana Faysal also shared pictures from son’s birthday celebration on their photo-sharing platforms.

The Bashar Momin star penned a birthday wish for Farmaan on Instagram that read as “Happy 1st birthday #farmaanquraishi You are going to be a big boy soon, and we look forward to being able to see you grow up!”





Quraishi shared adorable pictures from birthday celebration and captioned the post as “#farmaanquraishi ‘s birthday pictures simple and desi sanafaysal aayatquraishi15 #faysalquraishi benieraul”.





Moreover, Faysal’s wife Sana also shared photos and wrote a caption alongside that read as “Farmaan Turns 1 !”





Farmaan turned 1-year-old on 18th January and his birthday had a truck art theme.