Faysal Quraishi, wife Sana Faysal celebrate 1st birthday of son Farmaan

On Tuesday, Pakistani actor, Faysal Quraishi took to Instagram and wished his son Farmaan a happy first birthday.
Faysal and his wife Sana Faysal also shared pictures from son’s birthday celebration on their photo-sharing platforms.
The Bashar Momin star penned a birthday wish for Farmaan on Instagram that read as “Happy 1st birthday #farmaanquraishi You are going to be a big boy soon, and we look forward to being able to see you grow up!”
Quraishi shared adorable pictures from birthday celebration and captioned the post as “#farmaanquraishi ‘s birthday pictures simple and desi sanafaysal aayatquraishi15 #faysalquraishi benieraul”.
Moreover, Faysal’s wife Sana also shared photos and wrote a caption alongside that read as “Farmaan Turns 1 !”
Farmaan turned 1-year-old on 18th January and his birthday had a truck art theme.
