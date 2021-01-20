Ahad Raza Mir talks about finding love, parents and career Web Desk | January 20, 2021 Ahad Raza Mir opened up about family, love, childhood and much more in a recent interview

Ahad Raza Mir talks about finding love, parents and career

Recently, Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir appeared in an interview on a YouTube talk show and discussed about his childhood, love, family, career and much more.

The 27-year-old was asked how his childhood was to which he responded “I think (my childhood) was good, pretty normal. I think it was hectic in some sense because I moved a lot. I moved between Pakistan and Canada and a lot of travelling in the middle so I kinda feel that identity is a big challenge”.

The Yeh Dil Mera star also shared about his relationship with parents and stated “One of the most important relationships in my life is with my parents. Maybe I’m too close to them. My mom is like my best friend”.

Mir further talked about nepotism and said “If someone says you’re an actor because your dad is an actor. Well, no. A, I did not know that he was an actor. B, I went to university, I studied, that’s what I wanted to do. I worked professionally in Canada for many years and I think I was just fortunate that when I came to Pakistan, my career started doing well”.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star was also asked about what he thinks about love. He replied “Love is just the acceptance of who somebody is and you accept them as yours”.

“I found the right person. I just connected to her even though we’re two completely different people. Sometimes we’re like magnets, sometimes we’re opposites. But I don’t know, it just made sense to me” he added.

Moreover, Ahad and Wife Sajal Aly would be seen together in their next web series Dhoop Ki Deewar.