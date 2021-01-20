Is Esra Bilgiç from Ertuğrul on secret visit to Pakistan? Web Desk | January 20, 2021 Esra Bilgiç from Ertuğrul could be in Pakistan, read to find

On Tuesday, Ertuğrul’s Halime Sultan aka Esra Bilgiç took to Instagram and shared a picture of Islamia University Peshawar on her story and wrote a caption as well that read as “The City of Flowers”.

Fans got curious and started speculating if the actress is in Pakistan or not.

However, the rumours about Esra visiting Pakistan were not confirmed by anyone but Javed Afridi who is owner of Peshawar Zalmi also wrote “The City of Flowers” on his Instagram story and tagged her which left fans more curious.

Since it’s still not been confirmed if Bilgiç is really in Pakistan or not but it has been reported that she would be paying a visit soon as she has signed a contract with Peshawar Zalmi.