Hamza Ali Abbasi is working on a book, has no time for showbiz Web Desk | January 20, 2021 Hamza Ali Abbasi revealed working on a book and no plans of returning to screen anytime soon

Recently, Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi talked about his plans of making comeback to showbiz industry and his upcoming book during local TV channel’s anniversary celebrations.

"I have taken a break for a very long time. I am actually working on a book. Whatever I have learned or discovered about the Almighty on my journey (to spirituality), I really want to share them. I think I will be talking about this for a very long time. So, dramas and films…These projects are very time-consuming" the 36-year-old said.

Ahmad Ali Butt was also present and said he and Hamza talked about content that could enlighten peopl.

Abbasi responded "I think there's more to this than just making content. What we believe in is something that is very intense".

"The presence of Allah, the Day of Judgment, life hereafter, Hell, Paradise - all of it. These are very intense beliefs. And my mission would be to remind people (myself included) that this is a serious matter" he added.

“Since I've come to realize this, my whole world has come upside down. And all I want in life now is to make everyone I know to remember the same” he further added.