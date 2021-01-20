TikTok star Alishba Anjum to feature in Sarmad Qadeers music video Web Desk | January 20, 2021 Sarmad Qadeer’s latest song ‘Ishq’ will feature famous TikTok star Alishba Anjum

Pakistani singer Sarmad Qadeer would be releasing a new track titled Ishq which features TikTok star Alishba Anjum.

Jannat Mirza’s sister Alishba has around 10 million followers on her TikTok. The Punjabi song is composed, sung and written by Sarmad himself.Moreover, Ishq would release on 22nd January.

Previously, Jannat also featured in Qadeer’s music video Shayarwhich got more than 15 million views.

One Two records shared the teaser for the music video on Instagram page and captioned the post as, “While you count days till the release, here is the teaser for Ishq by Sarmad Qadeer debuting Tiktoker Alishba Anjum and starring PK Muwaiz.Ishq releases in 2 days, worldwide exclusively on One Two Records."

Watch the teaser below:







