Varun Dhawan is getting married to Natasha Dalal on this date: Details inside

Varun Dhawan's low-key wedding ceremony in Alibaug would be attended by 50 guests

Actor and uncle Anil Dhawan has dished out important news for Varun Dhawan's fans.

The Coolie No.1 actor is finally getting married to his teenage sweetheart, Natasha Dalal, on January 24.

“My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it,” Anil told SpotboyE.



When asked the same question earlier this month, Anil denied it when asked to confirm rumours of Varun and Natasha’s wedding.

“Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?” he told Bombay Times.

Varun Dhawan's low-key wedding ceremony in Alibaug would be attended by 50 guests including superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.