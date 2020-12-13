Katrina Kaif looks fierce in comfy all-black attire Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Katrina Kaif shared a sultry picture as she donned black gym clothes

Katrina Kaif looks fierce in comfy all-black attire

On Saturday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself as she looked super chic in comfy gym outfit.

The 37-year-old actress posed for the picture as she sported all-black attire from Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection.

Kaif wrote a caption alongside the gorgeous picture that read as “The new stay at home showstoppers , having some fun with the ReebokXVictoriaBeckham collection. get yours on shop4reebok.com #SportTheUnexpected”.





The actress flaunted her perfectly toned body in the gym look. In the photo, she posed under the sunlight with tangled hair.

Katrina’s upcoming movies include Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar by Rohit Shetty, Phone Bhoot by Gurmmeet Singh with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Kaif has always been one of the actresses in Bollywood who likes to stay fit and exercise.