What was Deepika Padukones favorite childhood show? New audio diary reveals Web Desk | January 21, 2021 'It was a show that lasted for about 30-40 minutes if I am not mistaken,' said Deepika

What was Deepika Padukone's favorite show from childhood? New audio diary reveals

Deepika Padukone was a big fan of Small Wonder.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the 35-year-old star asked her fans to name a show from their childhood, that they miss watching.

Sharing her personal favorite, the Ram Leela actress said:

“I remember coming back from school and looking forward to watching Small Wonder. It was a show that lasted for about 30-40 minutes if I am not mistaken. My most favourite character from the show was Vicki. I thought she was spunky, emotional, intelligent. I think the one thing that I was the most fascinated by was the fact that a robot could cry. But at the same time, I found her extremely lovable and endearing.”



Deepika also revealed her plans of re-watching the show to celebrate her childhood memories.







