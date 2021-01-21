Kangana Ranaut says she sacrificed herself to reveal Sushant Singhs murderers Web Desk | January 21, 2021 'I risked my life to expose the murder of a young star, which is linked to the mafia and drug racket,' she said

Kangana Ranaut 'sacrificed her life' to find out about Sushant Singh Rajput's murderers

Kangana Ranaut was mocked by an angry follower after her recent tweet.

Amid Arnab Goswami's leaked messages scandal, Kangana Ranaut refused to interfere in somebody's personal chat.

A Twitter user then criticized the actress and reminded her of the time when she took a jibe at Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty's leaked WhatsApp chats.

"Who was the one to gossip about Sushant’s internal family matter? You. Who was the one to openly gossip about Deepika Padukone’s WhatsApp chats on Twitter? You. Who was the one to gossip about the chats of Rhea and her family? You. Where were your loftiness and moral values then? Did they sit on a mechanical horse and leave?” the user wrote.



Kangana got back at the hate with facts from Arnab and Hrithik Roshan's chats.

“I risked my life to expose the murder of a young star, which is linked to the mafia and drug racket. Even in this, you saw cheap gossip and not a great gesture. Hrithik gossiped about my life with Arnab. Was that a matter of national security, madam?”



Declaring that respectable people don't talk about petty issues, Kangana said “Arnab ji just said what Hrithik told him. I first met him in 2019 and he was ashamed of his 2017 interview with Hrithik. Understand?” she wrote in Hindi.



“Do you want more gossip? Why did Hrithik say this, why did the relationship sour, how did Arnab become my friend after being Hrithik’s friend, etc etc? These libru gossip mongers have destroyed the atmosphere of the country. Stop sneakily eating murabba and reading everyone’s chats and emails,” she concluded.