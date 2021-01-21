Salman Khan announces theatrical release of his upcoming film Radhe Web Desk | January 21, 2021 Salman Khan confirms 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to be release in theatres on Eid 2021

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed the theatrical release of his most-awaited action-packed film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid this year.

The Dabangg star had received requests from the film distributors all over India who asked the Sultan actor to release his film in cinemas. The distributors are hoping for the film to be a big hit during the Eid holidays amid the business crisis hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ek Tha Tiger star made the official announcement on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. The statement he released reads as, “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres."

The film, helmed by Prabhu Deva, was earlier scheduled for a release in 2020. However, it got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.





Being the superstar of industry, Khan is known to draw huge audience to the cinemas with his every film. He further added, “In return I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing..”

Khan, 55, completed the shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in 2020, soon after the restrictions of coronavirus lockdown were lifted. He has been busy working on his upcoming action-packed movie Antim: The Final Truth and his popular reality TV show Bigg Boss season 14.