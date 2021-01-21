The All Girl Bands latest track ‘Mera Nahi Hai makes waves Web Desk | January 21, 2021 The All Girl Band takes the internet by storm with their latest track Mera Nahi Hai’

Pakistan’s latest social media sensation The All Girl Band has taken over the internet once again with their new hit track Mera Nahi Hai. The leading band has been successfully breaking the stereotypes with their fresh music.

The girls’ newest hit track has taken all over the internet with their latest track Mera Nahi Hai. The song was revealed during their interview with Geo News’ morning show Geo Pakistan. They shared that the band is the first female band of Pakistan that consists of female singers as well as female musicians.





According to details, the All Girl Band includes Anna Salman Dar (lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist) Amal Nadeem (violinist) Mishal Faheem (drummer and percussionist) and Sumera Waris (tabla player). The four young women have been pushing the boundaries with their talent and living their dreams.

The official video of the song shows outstanding shots featuring the girls and citizens from all walks of life fighting through the societal pressure and struggles. Watch the video here:



