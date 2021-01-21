Sushant Singh Rajputs sister has a special announcement on his 35th birth anniversary Web Desk | January 21, 2021 'The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley,' said Shweta

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has a special announcements for students on his 35th birthday

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has announced a special news on her brother's 35th birth anniversary.

The sister has managed to arrange a scholarship fund of $35000 at UC Berkley under the late actor's name.The fund, that is especially laid out for students who want to pursue a career in physics, is a tribute to Sushant's dreams.

"I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay," wrote Shweta in a Twitter post today.



Explaining more about Sushant's new fund, Shweta said:

"The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics provides graduate student support in the Department of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley with a preference for students studying Astrophysics. Sushant Singh Rajput was born in India and passed on in June 2020. Alongside being a noted actor in mainstream Indian movies, he was a National Physics Olympiad winner and held a lifelong passion for astronomy and astrophysics."

"Anyone interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Folded hands Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You Red heart#SushantDay," she wrote in another tweet.