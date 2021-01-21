Osman Khalid Butt talks about consent in a meme he just fixed Web Desk | January 21, 2021 'The difference between harassment and flirting is consent,' says OB

Osman Khalid Butt talks about 'consent' in a meme he just fixed

Osman Khalid Butt is speaking on 'consent' in his latest social media update.

Taking to his Twitter on Wednesday, the Aun Zara actor shared a meme he corrected.

"Saw a meme floating around. Fixed it," wrote OB alongside the post.

The meme, which earlier read: "The difference between harassment and flirting is your financial position" was fixed to: "The difference between harassment and flirting is consent," by our socially vocal actor.

This is not the first time OB has spoken on gender equality. The star also made the headlines last week after endorsed Zahid Ahmed's interview about censorship in Pakistan.



OB gave a big nod to Zahid after he showcased the issue of men slapping women on TV screens.

"We can slap women on TV but can’t show intimacy."