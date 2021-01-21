Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ‘terrified and excited to hold her book ‘Unfinished Web Desk | January 21, 2021 Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ecstatic to hold her book ‘Unfinished’ for the first time

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared an adorable reaction video, being super ecstatic about holding her bookUnfinished for the first time. The superstar shared the achievement with her fans and followers as her memoir is all set to launch on Wednesday.

The Desi Girl star posted an adorable video of herself on her social media accounts where she was seen holding a copy of her book for the first time. She can be seen overjoyed at the moment.





The Fashion star was super excited to have it in her hands and even opens it and reads the first page. She captioned the post, “Seeing my book for the first time. Can I be terrified and excited together? #Unfinished”

The Sky Is Pink actress has actively been promoting and sharing updates on her book. She recently posted a video on her social media handle recording the audio book version of her memoir. The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House.

Priyanka is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The White Tiger. The film made its release on OTT platform. Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao have shared the screen for the first time. The film is based on the best-selling novel with the same name by author Aravind Adiga.