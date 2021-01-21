Ayushmann Khurrana pens an emotional note for his wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday Web Desk | January 21, 2021 Ayushmann Khurrana expresses love for wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday in Instagram note

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has already won over the hearts of his millions of fans and critics with his outstanding acting performances in superhit movies.

Not just for the acting but, the Vicky Donor star has also been popular among fans for expressing his love for wife Tahira Kashyap.

The Andhadhun famedstar recently penned a heartfelt note for wife Kashayp on her birthday and left his fans and followers on social media in awe. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he wrote the sweetest wish for his wife and shared a sweet picture.





In the caption, he wrote, "This day in 2001 was the first time I’d attended your birthday. It was a Sunday and my dad had allowed me to take his car for your party. And out of all your school friends you’d chosen to sit in my car. It was quite overwhelming for me as I was from an all boys school. Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You. Happy birthday to the best human I know! Umm..”

Khurrana and Kashyap have been giving fans major couple goals for a long time now. He concluded the note saying, “(P.S - the first one was your latest pic in my phone album. Freshly clicked. Sorry didn’t take your approval before uploading it, since you are sleeping. Thought it looked great.)"

The Badhai Ho star and Kashyap tied the knot in 2008 and are proud parents of two children, named Virajveer and Varushka Khurrana.

After giving blockbuster hit films recently, Khurrana is all set to rock the screen in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor.