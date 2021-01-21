Bollywood celebrities remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary Web Desk | January 21, 2021 Bollywood celebrities remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birth anniversary

Bollywood stars and actors have paid heartfelt tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birth anniversary. Sushant’s fellow co-actors Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Vajpai remembered the actor and paid tribute on his birth anniversary.













The Shudh Desi Romance actor was found dead last year at his Bandra apartment on June 14 in 2020. The tragic news of his death left his friends, family and fans in shock.





Bhumi and Sushant have worked together in the 2019 movie Sonchiriya.

Kangana Ranaut also remembered the actor and tweeted his pictures with a heartfelt post.

Sushant made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s famous drama serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then started over his successful journey in Bollywood by playing a lead role in 2013 sports drama film Kai Po Che.









Sushant appeared in several popular movies. His last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, a light-hearted drama that hit the screens in September 2019.

Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, released later on July 24, 2020.