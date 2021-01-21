Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about her experience of being bullied as a teenager Web Desk | January 21, 2021 Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about her experience of being bullied as a teenager

UNICEF Goodwill ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a successful global figure all over the world.

Recently, in a candid interview withPeople, the Quantico actress has shared her experience with bullying as a teenager and how it affected her.

While promoting her upcoming memoir Unfinished, the Sky Is Pink actress, 38, shared that she experienced such harsh bullying that she returned to India from US to finish her schooling.

At school, students threw insults like, “Brownie, go back to your country!,” and, “Go back on the elephant you came on,” while she walked down the halls. She said that she reached out for help, but even her guidance counselor couldn’t provide relief.

The Fashion actress said, "I took it very personally. Deep inside, it starts gnawing at you," she told the People. She explained that she lost her confidence and was yearning to be "invisible".

"I went into a shell. I was like, 'Don't look at me. I just want to be invisible.’ My confidence was stripped. I've always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was," she added.

"I don't even blame the city, honestly. I just think it was girls who, at that age, just want to say something that'll hurt," she said.

"Now, at the other side of 35, I can say that it probably comes from a place of them being insecure. But at that time, I took it very personally.”

Priyanka has been currently promoting her memoir Unfinished. She has recently received her first published copy and shared an adorable exciting video on the Instagram.