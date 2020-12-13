CM Punjab honors Engin Altan Düzyatan by presenting shield & gifts Web Desk | December 13, 2020 Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar presented Engin Altan Düzyatan with tradition gifts and shield

On Friday, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar and Engin Altan Düzyatan met in Lahore. Buzdar took to social media to share pictures from their meeting.

In the pictures, the two were seen talking while wearing facemasks. As per Buzdar’s media team, both of them did talk about the actor’s performance in Ertugrul.

Altan was presented chief minister house shield and traditional gifts by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

“The lead actor of #Ertugrul, Engin Altan Düzyatan eadksk, called on Chief Minister Punjab UsmanAKBuzdar in Lahore yesterday. Chief Minister presented Chief Minister House Shield and traditional gifts to the respected guest," CM tweeted.

Moreover, Altan arrived in Pakistan and visited Shrine of Allama Iqbal and Badshahi mosque in Lahore. He also stated in a press conference that he is willing to work in Pakistan depending on the script.