Hareem Shah and Mufti Qavis drama escalates with new video Web Desk | January 22, 2021 While Hareem Shah is trying to keep the 'work-related' conversation professional, Mufti wants otherwise

Hareem Shah exposes Mufti Qavi with a disgraceful video call

TikTok star Hareem Shah has exposed Mufti Qavi in public.

After the Ruet-e-Hilal committee member declared he was unaware of why the Tiktok star slapped him, Shah has now released a clip from her video call with him earlier.

In the inappropriate video, Mufti Qavi expresses his primal thoughts for the social media celebrity.

While Shah is trying to keep the 'work-related' conversation professional, he can be seen making inappropriate requests.