Twitter enraged after Islamabad café owners mock managers English

Twitter in rage after Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager over his English

Cafe Soul in Cannoli is losing face.

In a recently exposed video, the restaurant owners could be seen insensitively mocking their manager for speaking broken English.

One of the owners also conveniently pointed out the disgrace after she invested so much in the staff member's salary all these years.





The video, that angered the entire social media, is now being bashed by Twitter netizens.

While some are encouraging the manager to leave his disrespectful job, others are comparing the restaurant owners to animated characters.

