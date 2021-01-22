Kajol touches upon the separation of her parents: It could have gone very wrong Web Desk | January 22, 2021 'I am very lucky to have been brought up by such a forward-thinking, amazing person,' says Kajol

Kajol touches upon the separation of her parents: "It could have gone very wrong"

Kajol has come from a broken family and she is not ashamed.

In a new episode of Netflix's behensplaining, Kajol revealed how wonderful her childhood was despite her parents' separation when she was four-years-old.

“I had the most amazing upbringing ever. I am very lucky to have been brought up by such a forward-thinking, amazing person who taught me so much about life, growing up and about being an adult from the time that I was a child. But I totally get if it had gone even slightly wrong what it would have been like," said the 46-year-old.

“My parents separated when I was about four-and-a-half years old and it could have gone very wrong. I have so many friends whose parents are together till today but not in the best spaces. They have not had great childhoods. I loved my father separately, I loved my mother separately and I loved them together as well,” she added.





On the work front, Kajol is currently winning hearts with her Netflix blockbuster Tribhanga. Also starring in the movie are legendary Tanvi Azmi and new-age sensation Mithila Palkar.