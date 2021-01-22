Who apologizes first when Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fight? Watch video Web Desk | January 22, 2021 'I feel even Saif says sorry. He is the one who always says sorry also,' says Kareena

Kareena Kapoor revealed that Saif Ali Khan is the first one to apologize in a fight.

Talking to brother-in-law Kunal Khemu in her chat show What Women Want, Kareena asked the Dhol actor who out of Soha and him, says sorry first in a fight.

Kunal then jokingly revealed that sorry is a word that does not exist in Soha's dictionary.

“Woh milta hi nahi hai, kabhi mil gaya toh aisa lagta hai ki mindblowing cheez ho gayi (It is hard to find that word in her dictionary; if she ever apologises, I feel like some mind-blowing thing has happened),” he laughed.



Kareena then went onto dish out details of her married life.

“I feel even Saif says sorry. He is the one who always says sorry also. I think men generally... probably, it is them doing the mistakes,” she said.



The Veere Di Wedding actress also said that men are usually the one who mess up in the first place. Apologizing is thus sensible on their part.

"So it’s better to say sorry and end it and make peace. Otherwise, you can’t sleep,” Kareena added.



