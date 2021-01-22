Swara Bhaskar warns aspiring actors to have a Plan B : Its really hard Web Desk | January 22, 2021 'Equip yourself to be employable in some other thing than acting,' says Swara

Actress Swara Bhaskar is aware of the downsides of Bollywood.

Speaking to Times of India in a recent interview, the Veere Di Wedding actress revealed the harsh realities of survival in the industry.

"It's really hard. So be prepared for a long and tough journey. But if you love the job that you are doing, it will not be pressurising. Also, equip yourself to be employable in some other thing than acting. If it doesn't work out, you should have a plan B," she iterated to all young actors.

There are moments of success and moments of failures in the industry. For others, getting their big break is an ordeal in itself.

She continued, "This is a hard life with a lot of failure and frustration. You can be the biggest star and still have moments of frustration and failure. Always remember that the world is big and beautiful and the film industry is a very small part of it. So, if God forbid, your Bollywood dream doesn't work out, it's okay. It is not a big deal. There are so many interesting things you can do. Chase your dreams but don't lose yourself in chasing your dream." she concluded.