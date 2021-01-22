Feroze Khan, Iqra Azizs Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 official trailer released: Watch here Web Desk | January 22, 2021 The serial tells a tale of a lover who finds his journey to Allah for the love of a woman

Feroze Khan shares Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3's official trailer: Watch here

Feroze Khan has finally returned to acting after a year of hiatus.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared the official trailer of his much-awaited drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

After teasers that left audiences spellbound,producers AbdullahKadwani and Asad Qureshi have managed to live upto the expectations with their very soulful trailer.

Starring Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz and Junaid Khan in lead roles, the serial tells a tale of a lover who finds his journey to Allah for the love of a woman.

Fans can also see singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan crooning to the soulful track of the drama.





Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is all set to hit your TV screens this month. Fans can tune into Geo TV for more updates.