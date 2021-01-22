Priyanka Chopras IG snap reveals the secret of dealing with hectic schedules Web Desk | January 22, 2021 Priyanka Chopra takes naps while working and dealing with busy schedules

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy promoting her memoir Unfinished. The actress has been making appearance in late-night talk shows, Zoom meetings and perfectly managing her hectic schedules across different time zones.

The Baywatch actress recently revealed the secret behind her time management skills as she has been promoting her film and book from London, dealing with different time zones.





While promoting her memoir and upcoming OTT film, the Quantico star turned to Instagram on Friday and posted a hilarious picture while napping on the chair.

The Krrish actress, 38, is currently working from London, where she was busy with the shooting schedule of Hollywood movie Text For You. In her Instagram picture, Priyanka poked fun at herself by revealing the secret behind dealing with her hectic schedule which is simple and easy: just sleep.

She captioned the picture, "What's my secret to doing late night talk show appearances in the US while living in London you ask?"

In the picture, she can be seen dozing, half-seated on a chair. Definitely not wearing any PJs as she is all dressed up to attend another Zoom meeting at the same time





Other than her memoir, Priyanka has been promoting her Netflix film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and lead debut actor Adarsh Gourav.