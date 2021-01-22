Celebs lash out at Cannoli owners after they mock managers English Web Desk | January 22, 2021 Prominent media personalities slammed Cannoli Café owners for mocking manager’s ‘English’

Showbiz celebrities condemned Cannoli Café owners' act of mocking manager’s ‘English’

Prominent Pakistani showbiz stars and celebrities have condemned the shameful act of two restaurant owners mocking their manager for over his poor English skills. The celebrities have expressed their outrage on different social media platforms.

The video of two female owners of a café in Islamabad, who can be seen mocking the English speaking skills of their manager went viral on the internet. The netizens all across Pakistan have mocked and slammed them for making fun and ridiculing the manager’s skills for speaking in poor English.

Pakistani famed actors Sheheryar Munawar, Adnan Siddiqui, and Ahsan Khan among other celebrities have criticized the Cannoli Café Soul owners.

Expressing his thoughts on the incident, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star Siddiqui posted a lengthy note on Instagram and slammed the two ladies owners.

“The joke’s on them because they just exposed their class, rather lack of it,” he wrote. “Do yourself a favour and find a cure for your colonial hangover.”

The Pehli Si Muhabbat actor also condemned the insulting behavior of the owners. He wrote, “Seems like an exaggerated scene out of a 90’s movie, where the mean rich kids pick on the protagonist, making fun of his humble background.”

Sharing his thoughts, actor and host Ahsan Khan said, “I find it very distasteful that even in today’s world we demean people who work for us just because they can’t speak English.”

Actors Ahmed Ali Butt, Sarah Khan and Mushk Kaleem also expressed their outrage over the incident and slammed the disgraceful remarks by the owners.

Hadiqa Kiani, Shaneira Akram, Ali Safina and Ali Gul Pir also expressed their distaste over the incident.





Meanwhile, the owners later issued an apology, saying that they “are saddened and appalled by the reaction of the people, how they have misconstrued our banter with a team member”. The video has now been deleted from the café’s Instagram page.







