Farhan Saeed and Iman Ali pair up for latest shoot while promoting film ‘Tich Button Web Desk | January 22, 2021 Farhan Saeed and Iman Ali pairs up for latest shoot while promoting film ‘Tich Button’

Famed Pakistani model and actress Iman Ali has stunned everyone with her latest sizzling photo shoot with talented singer and actor Farhan Saeed. The duo recently paired up for a gorgeous photo-shoot while promoting their upcoming film Tich Button.





The latest photo shoot has taken over social media by storm, in which the two stars can be seen stunningly posing for the camera.

In the gorgeous picture, the Khuda Kay Liye famed actress looked super elegant in red embellished sari while the Suno Chanda actor looked dapper in a black sherwani.

The upcoming romantic comedy film titled Tich Button is produced by Urwa Hocane. The cast of the film includes, Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussyn opposite Saeed and Ali in leading characters. The first look of the film dropped last year and fans have been waiting to see their favorite stars on the big screen since.

The film is directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and is written by Faiza Iftikhar. The release date has not been announced yet.