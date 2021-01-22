Maya Ali and Hira Mani reach 5 million followers on Instagram Web Desk | January 22, 2021 Maya Ali and Hira Mani celebrates 5 million followers on Instagram

Maya Ali and Hira Mani reaches 5 million followers on Instagram

Pakistan’s renowned actresses Maya Ali and Hira Mani have successfully achieved five million followers on Instagram. The popular actresses excitedly shared the news and celebration on social media and thanked their fans for the love.





The Teefa In Trouble star wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all the five million family.” She also added, “So grateful for all of you, and for all the love and appreciation you guys show me.”

While on the work front, the Mann Mayal star has returned to the TV screen after a long break. She will be sharing the screen with Shehryar Munawar in the much-anticipated drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.





Similarly, the Do Bol famed actress Hira Mani announced that she has crossed five million followers on the picture and video sharing platform. Sharing a cute goofy picture of herself, Mani wrote, “Thank you for liking me and liking my Instagram and liking my song and liking my face and liking my kids and liking my originality.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she added. The Meray Paas Tum Ho star has recently received lot of praise and appreciation for her song Sawaari released as part of Kashmir Beats Season 1.