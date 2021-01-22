Humayun Saeed, Maya Ali to star together in upcoming drama Web Desk | January 22, 2021 Maya Ali and Humayun Saeed would be seen together in Khalil-ur-Rehman’s upcoming drama

As per recent reports, Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed and Maya Ali have paired up for Khalil-ur-rehman Qamar’s upcoming drama serial titled Main Manto to Nahi Hoon.

This is the first time that Saeed and the 31-year-old actress will be sharing the screen together. Their upcoming drama is written by Khalil Ur Rehman and produced by Saeed himself.

Fans cannot wait and are excited to see the duo on screen together. Moreover, Humayun may release a film this year along with two drama serials.

While talking about the upcoming drama, Saeed stated: “We think of a fitting actor for the role and once the chosen actor is interested, accept the offer and we’ve signed them on, we announce it to the public. The drama is not about [the writer] Manto but Manto is symbolic to the story”.