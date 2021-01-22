Actor Ameer Gilani opens up about marriage plans Web Desk | January 22, 2021 Ameer Gilani revealed relationship status and marriage plans

Recently, Pakistani actor, Ameer Gilani answered some questions regarding his relationship status, studies and marriage plans.

There have been speculations about Gilani’s relationship status but he once and for all clarified that he is not dating anyone. It was rumored that he is in a relationship with Mawra Hocane and they worked together in Sabaat and have been class fellows too.

However, during the question and answer session on Instagram, Ameer responded to a fan asking if he has a girlfriend and said “Not at all”.

Another fan asked “When are you getting married”, to which he replied and said “not anytime soon”.

The actor also answered to questions about his studies. He said he’s doing Masters but later would like to do PhD as well.

Gilani has been taking online classes currently as he is doing LLM from Harvard University.